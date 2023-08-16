Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,953 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

PRU opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.