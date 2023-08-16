Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691,656 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 881,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $15,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,627,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,371,000 after buying an additional 168,513 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,485 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,624,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,523,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 314,993 shares in the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile



Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

