Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.77 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,797 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

