US Bancorp DE Purchases 586 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.6 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,414,472 shares of company stock worth $275,878,073 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

