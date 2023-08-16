US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after acquiring an additional 685,011 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after acquiring an additional 76,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,483,000 after buying an additional 258,238 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average of $92.10.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

