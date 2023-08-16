Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,637 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $423.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $414.66 and a 200 day moving average of $411.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

