Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,378 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

CHT stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a $1.5291 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is currently 72.79%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.