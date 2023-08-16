US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $180.29 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.33.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

