BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of BellRing Brands worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

