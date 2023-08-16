US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $229.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $214.51 and a 12 month high of $352.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.00 and its 200 day moving average is $246.67.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.