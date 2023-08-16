Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 8,320.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,584,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,864,000 after buying an additional 2,553,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,425 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $28,975,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,201,000 after purchasing an additional 281,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,118,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,502,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FND. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.19.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Articles

