US Bancorp DE Acquires 3,801 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.1 %

ED opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.09.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

View Our Latest Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.