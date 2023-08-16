STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,494 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,784 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

