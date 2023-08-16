First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stake Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,329 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Solar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,079 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in First Solar by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,216 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $290,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $199.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,090 shares of company stock valued at $12,644,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

