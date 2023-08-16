US Bancorp DE Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ABB were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ABB by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ABB by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of ABB stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

(Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.