Eaton (ETN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eaton (NYSE: ETN) recently:

8/3/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $195.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $198.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $188.00 to $215.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/18/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2023 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/10/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $195.00.

7/10/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $170.00.

7/5/2023 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/21/2023 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $217.97 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

