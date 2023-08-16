California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Kimco Realty worth $19,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

