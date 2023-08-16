California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,538 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,650,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,736,000 after acquiring an additional 402,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,165,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,733,000 after acquiring an additional 157,401 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,756 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,341,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

LYV stock opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

