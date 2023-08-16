California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Toro worth $18,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Toro by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. CL King started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

