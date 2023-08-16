US Bancorp DE Sells 264 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,156 shares of company stock valued at $32,964,968. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $179.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $190.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

