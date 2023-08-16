California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Leidos worth $20,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $97.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

