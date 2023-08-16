Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $19,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE TPL opened at $1,848.84 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,459.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,572.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

