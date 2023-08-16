California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,623 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Wynn Resorts worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $2,530,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,350 shares of company stock worth $241,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.