California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,040 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Exact Sciences worth $19,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exact Sciences

Insider Activity

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at $653,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $683,539 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.