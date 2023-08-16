California State Teachers Retirement System Has $20.45 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,220 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Akamai Technologies worth $20,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $107.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $121,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $121,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,427 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $1,053,961.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,020.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,045 shares of company stock worth $275,398 and have sold 41,718 shares worth $3,994,557. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.