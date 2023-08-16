US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Diodes worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.61. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,498,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,004 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,289 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

