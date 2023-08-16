California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Match Group worth $17,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $461,683 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.77.

Match Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

