California State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.31 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,384 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $18,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on APA from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

APA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of APA opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

