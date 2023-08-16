California State Teachers Retirement System Has $20.32 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $20,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 522.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in TransUnion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

TransUnion stock opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,360.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,360.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,327 shares of company stock worth $2,851,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

