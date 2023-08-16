California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 787 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $19,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 526.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $224.44 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.92.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

