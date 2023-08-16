Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Twilio worth $19,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Twilio by 59.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at $27,678,813.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $167,846.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at $27,678,813.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,179 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $87.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

