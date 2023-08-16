California State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.62 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 552,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of EQT worth $17,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in EQT by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in EQT by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

EQT Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

