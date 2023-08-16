DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of DocuSign worth $19,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -138.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $75.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

