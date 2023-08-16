California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,247 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $19,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

