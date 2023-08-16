Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Catalent worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,889 shares of company stock worth $89,248. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

CTLT stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $110.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

