Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xencor by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Xencor by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Xencor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 207.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 28,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Xencor by 535.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the period.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.54. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

