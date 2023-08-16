Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 312 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chart Industries by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Chart Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

Shares of GTLS opened at $163.19 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.22.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

