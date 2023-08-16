REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.09. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 56.21% and a negative net margin of 282.72%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

