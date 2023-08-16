Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 125,468,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,228,000 after buying an additional 10,819,286 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NU by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 69,848,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,285,000 after buying an additional 10,162,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NU by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after buying an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NU by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,556,000 after buying an additional 10,863,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,447,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,672,000 after buying an additional 1,161,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

NU Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NU stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

