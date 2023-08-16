California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,798 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

DELL stock opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

