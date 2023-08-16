California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Globe Life worth $16,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GL opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.89 and its 200 day moving average is $111.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.23 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

