Hudson Value Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $150.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.