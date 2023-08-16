Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 457,350 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,601,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.53% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $198,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,900,890,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

