California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,272 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $15,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -62.20%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.