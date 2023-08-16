Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Xylem worth $137,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

