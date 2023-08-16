California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of First Horizon worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 3.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FHN

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.