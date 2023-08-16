Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Allegion worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allegion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,038,000 after buying an additional 227,955 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after purchasing an additional 231,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 972,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 945,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 76,230 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Allegion Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.17.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

