California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 249 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $17,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $394.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $542.28. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

