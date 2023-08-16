Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 55,306 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,346,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $139,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

