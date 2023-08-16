California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE TAP opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 397.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,025.00%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

